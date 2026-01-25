Sunday, January 25, 2026
“60 Minutes” Civil War: No New Show Tonight, Repeat of Irrelevant Celeb Interviews from Past Seasons Flags Turmoil, Pressure from Above

By Roger Friedman

There will be no new episode of “60 Minutes” tonight.

Instead, the Emmy winning, venerated news program is showing three archived movie star profiles with no relevance to anything current.

The profiled actors are Timothee Chalamet from last year, Jamie Lee Curtis from May 2025, and Kate Winslet from 2024. Only one, Chalamet, is an Oscar nominee this year. But his interview isn’t for “Marty Supreme,” but for last year’s “A Complete Unknown.”

(I was actually assured some time ago that a new Chalamet piece about “Marty Supreme” was coming during this Oscar campaign. That may not be the case now.)

This comes as there’s been another ICE killing in Minnesota, riots and protests in Minneapolis, and a week when Donald Trump was mocked in Davos over his obsession with Greenland. Measles is spreading in South Carolina, as well. Any of these topics would have made for a scintillating new episode tonight.

Clearly, a show that was supposed to air tonight simply has been pulled. Under CBS news shill Bari Weiss and CBS owners David and Larry Ellison, “60 Minutes” is being destroyed, quickly, from within.

There is absolutely no reason why a new show wouldn’t be on tonight. It should be obvious that there is no promo for tonight’s show. (Promos are usually dropped on Thursday or Friday.) And nothing on the “60 Minutes” website page has been updated since last Sunday.

Last week, “60 Minutes” finally aired its censored piece by Sharyn Alfonsi on the CECOT prison in El Salvador. The whole show was up against the NFL, had no football lead in of its own, was disposed of a sop to critics and Alfonsi. The result was one of the lowest rated episodes in years.

Since then, Weiss has made it clear she wants to remove Alfonsi, Bill Whitaker, Scott Pelley, and any of the staff that comes from established and respected “60 Minutes.” As far as Weiss is concerned, they could be replaced by seals. Her goal, her mission, is to undermine the legacy of CBS News.

Weiss has been doing this for three weeks now at the CBS Evening News, which has turned into a circus under new host Tony Dokoupil.

Meanwhile, I’m curious to see what the CBS Sunday Morning piece is today on Shen Yun. I written extensively about this cult that’s tied to the Epoch Times. See below.

The acting CEO of The Epoch Times is on the board of the Kennedy Center under Donald Trump. Coincidence? Nope.

Shen Yun Opens at Kennedy Center Tonight, Connected New Epoch Times Chief is On Top Donor List, Ex-Chief Accused of Laundering $67 Million

