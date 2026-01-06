Don’t let anyone fool you.

The dance troupe “Shen Yun” returns to the Kennedy Center tonight. They are part of a cult that includes right wing conspiracy newspaper, The Epoch Times.

Janice Trey, acting CEO of Epoch Times, is among the few people on the Kennedy Center Circles Board, so it’s no surprise Shen Yun is so welcome.

But even Shen Yun has issues. Due to low ticket sales, two of their performances this month at the Kennedy Center have been canceled. Like many other productions, Shen Yung — presented by the Falun Gong cult — has suffered because of the change to the Trump Kennedy Center.

Read my original story here. By the way, update on below: the case of Bill Guan — former CEO of Epoch Times — accused by the DOJ of laundering $67 million through the Epoch Times, still has not been settled. If you see Janice Trey tonight at the opening, maybe you can ask her where all that money went.