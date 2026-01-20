Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Donate
CelebrityCharityMusic

Mariah Carey Will Use Her Own Band for Musicares Tribute with Eclectic Roster of Singers Including JHud, Foo Fighters

By Roger Friedman

Share

Mariah Carey’s Musicares night next Friday sounds like an eclectic evening.

Performers include Billy Porter, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Laufey, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, Teddy Swims, and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

Fans who make the two-hours-in-traffic rush hour trip to the LA Convention Center will hear those artists sing Mariah’s hits with Carey’s band as back up. Musicares went this way instead of using their usual musical directors and musicians.

Who will get to sing Mariah’s one and only show stopper, “Vision of Love”? JHud maybe, who’s the power singer in that gang.

Jermaine Dupri will open the night with a special DJ set, likely also of Mariah’s hits and favorite songs. Dupri gave Mariah her biggest album hit with “The Emancipation of Mimi” two decades ago.

What will the Foo Fighters do exactly? That should be the talk of the night.

No mention of Randy Jackson, Q Tip, or other Mariah collaborators such as BoyzIIMen or Trey Lorenz, or even Mariah’s recent singing partner, Ariana Grande.

Tickets for the event — which supports this incredibly important charity — range from $3,000 solo to $80,000 for a Diamond Table that seats 12 and includes an appetizer.

Seriously, Musicares supports musicians who need health care, rehab, living expenses and so many other things. It’s the number 1 charity of the Grammys and needs all the love we can send!

PS Will Mariah sing? Usually the honoree doesn’t perform, although there have been times in the past — particularly with the rock stars — when they do join in.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com