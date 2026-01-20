Mariah Carey Will Use Her Own Band for Musicares Tribute with Eclectic Roster of Singers Including JHud, Foo Fighters

Mariah Carey’s Musicares night next Friday sounds like an eclectic evening.

Performers include Billy Porter, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Laufey, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, Teddy Swims, and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

Fans who make the two-hours-in-traffic rush hour trip to the LA Convention Center will hear those artists sing Mariah’s hits with Carey’s band as back up. Musicares went this way instead of using their usual musical directors and musicians.

Who will get to sing Mariah’s one and only show stopper, “Vision of Love”? JHud maybe, who’s the power singer in that gang.

Jermaine Dupri will open the night with a special DJ set, likely also of Mariah’s hits and favorite songs. Dupri gave Mariah her biggest album hit with “The Emancipation of Mimi” two decades ago.

What will the Foo Fighters do exactly? That should be the talk of the night.

No mention of Randy Jackson, Q Tip, or other Mariah collaborators such as BoyzIIMen or Trey Lorenz, or even Mariah’s recent singing partner, Ariana Grande.

Tickets for the event — which supports this incredibly important charity — range from $3,000 solo to $80,000 for a Diamond Table that seats 12 and includes an appetizer.

Seriously, Musicares supports musicians who need health care, rehab, living expenses and so many other things. It’s the number 1 charity of the Grammys and needs all the love we can send!

PS Will Mariah sing? Usually the honoree doesn’t perform, although there have been times in the past — particularly with the rock stars — when they do join in.