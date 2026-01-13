Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Marvel Stuffing As Many Legacy Characters as Possible into “Avengers: Doomsday,” And A New King of Wakanda (Video)

By Roger Friedman

“Avengers: Doomsday” is going to be like the Night of 100 Stars.

Today’s fourth teaser for next December’s release includes the casts of “Black Panther” and “The Fantastic Four.”

In the teaser, Winston Duke as M’Baku, describes himself as the King of Wakanda.

We already know that Robert Downey Jr, whose Iron Man died, will debut as Dr. Doom.

The film also stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Florence Pugh (Yelena).

There are also a bunch of characters from “X Men” including Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast).

Already a huge cast, we can’t dismiss surprises like Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. There will be Easter eggs galore, that’s for sure. The movie’s running time may be several days.

