Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Donate
Television

Gayle King Is Staying at CBS, Reaches Deal with Bari Weiss to Keep Hosting Morning Show: “I’m All In”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Gayle King is all in.

The star of CBS Mornings is staying with the show and the network after rumors of her imminent departure or cut down schedule.

In a statement, King says “Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” King said in a statement Wednesday. “CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings.’ As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

New CBS News chief Bari Weiss was rumored to be upending the morning show, and reducing King’s salary and presence. But that would have been hard since she already moved Tony Dokoupil to CBS Evening News. CBS doesn’t have that deep a bench, and Anderson Cooper has already refused to join Weiss — even though CNN has now been sold to them.

Once thought to be Oprah’s sidekick, King has become a huge star. She could have left CBS and hosted a syndicated TV show, or done anything she wanted. One thing’s for sure, no one tells Gayle to change her politics. Weiss must know she’s got a very strong personality in Ms. King.

Viva Gayle!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com