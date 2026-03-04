Gayle King Is Staying at CBS, Reaches Deal with Bari Weiss to Keep Hosting Morning Show: “I’m All In”

Gayle King is all in.

The star of CBS Mornings is staying with the show and the network after rumors of her imminent departure or cut down schedule.

In a statement, King says “Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” King said in a statement Wednesday. “CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings.’ As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

New CBS News chief Bari Weiss was rumored to be upending the morning show, and reducing King’s salary and presence. But that would have been hard since she already moved Tony Dokoupil to CBS Evening News. CBS doesn’t have that deep a bench, and Anderson Cooper has already refused to join Weiss — even though CNN has now been sold to them.

Once thought to be Oprah’s sidekick, King has become a huge star. She could have left CBS and hosted a syndicated TV show, or done anything she wanted. One thing’s for sure, no one tells Gayle to change her politics. Weiss must know she’s got a very strong personality in Ms. King.

Viva Gayle!