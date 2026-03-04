Wednesday, March 4, 2026
UPDATE: Oscars May Be Turning into Memorial Service with Streisand Singing for Redford, Crystal and Ryan for Reiner

By Roger Friedman

The 2026 Oscars are going to be heavy.

Already I wrote about Barbra Streisand singing “The Way We Were” for Robert Redford’s memorial.

Now it’s been announced that Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will appear to toast Rob Reiner, who was murdered a few months ago.

But Redford and Reiner are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Hollywood giants we lost in the last year.

DIane Keaton would be next, but I doubt the Academy will invite Woody Allen to speak. They could go to Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler, Keaton’s co-stars from “First Wives Club.”

Next would be Gene Hackman, followed by Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Madsen, Diane Ladd, Udo Keir, Samantha Eggar and Val Kilmer — all heavy hitters in movie lore.

The SAG Actors Awards ran a four minute, thirty second package. But that was just for actors. Add in directors, writers, producers, and artisans, and you could have a 20 minute extravaganza.

But this is what’s going to happen now as more and more well known Hollywood contributors go Peace, Out. And everyone wants some recognition on movie’s biggest night.

