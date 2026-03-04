“Melania” Movie Drops Below $10K Take on Tuesday Night, Circles the Drain with Theater Count Cut to Nothing

watch for updates…

The end of “Melania” is a sad one.

Cut to 100 theaters, the grossly over paid for film about Mrs. Trump made just $9,328 on Tuesday night.

That means whatever theaters are left — in red states, Florida, Texas, Staten Island — were empty.qqqq

Wednesday night numbers, which will come in late — “Melania” always reports last, late in the afternoon — should be worse. The theater count for the new week starting Friday won’t be more than 50.

It’s time to squash “Melania” like a bug and move on.