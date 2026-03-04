Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusicTelevision

Oscars Hail Mary Ratings Pass: Get Barbra Streisand to Sing “The Way We Were” for Redford

By Roger Friedman

Share

I told you earlier the Oscars needed a publicity hook for the March 15th telecast.

They’ve found one, possibly

The Academy wants Barbra Streisand, one of the last real stars, to perform on the show.

Streisand would sing her immortal hit, “The Way We Were,” in memory of Robert Redford. What a moment that would be!

Streisand and The Academy have the same publicist. So it shouldn’t be too hard to book.

What about other memorial tributes? They could ask Woody Allen to appear for Diane Keaton, right? If they dont botch the In Memoriam this year, it could take an hour!

Meantime, the Oscars are still only allowing two of the nominated songs to be performed.

Let’s hope Barbra says yes!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com