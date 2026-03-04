Oscars Hail Mary Ratings Pass: Get Barbra Streisand to Sing “The Way We Were” for Redford

I told you earlier the Oscars needed a publicity hook for the March 15th telecast.

They’ve found one, possibly

The Academy wants Barbra Streisand, one of the last real stars, to perform on the show.

Streisand would sing her immortal hit, “The Way We Were,” in memory of Robert Redford. What a moment that would be!

Streisand and The Academy have the same publicist. So it shouldn’t be too hard to book.

What about other memorial tributes? They could ask Woody Allen to appear for Diane Keaton, right? If they dont botch the In Memoriam this year, it could take an hour!

Meantime, the Oscars are still only allowing two of the nominated songs to be performed.

Let’s hope Barbra says yes!