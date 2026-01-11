Go Fund Me Page for Alleged Assassin Jonathan Ross Raises $222K — Trump Crony Bill Ackman Donates $10,000 — May Be Violating Rules

Hard to believe, but there’s a Go Fund Me page for alleged assassin Jonathan Ross.

Already $222,000 has been raised for the ICE agent who appears to have shot dead 37 year mother of three, Renee Good.

The top donation is $10,000 — from Trump crony and company raider Bill Ackman.

So we know where he stands on the debate of whether Ross shot an unarmed woman in the face and killed her.

There are a few $1,000 donations, mostly anonymous, from clueless individuals.

Hard charging independent journalist Brian Krassenstein says the Page may be against the rules because it’s defending potential criminal activity. He’s reported it to GoFundMe. (See below).

Meantime, Renee Good’s Go Fund Me page brought in $1.5 million before it was shutdown by organizers. The friends said that was enough, and for people to donate to the less fortunate.

But is this what America is about now? Donating money to a man who shot a woman in her car and then yelled “Fucking bitch!”?