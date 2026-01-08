Thursday, January 8, 2026
Go Fund Me for Murdered Mother Renee Good Passes $1.1 Million in Less than 24 Hours, Top Donor is Uruguayan-American Activist

By Roger Friedman

UPDATED: Just topped $1.1 million. (8:12 PM)

Renee Good was murdered by ICE yesterday in Minneapolis. She was 37, married and the mother of three children.

A GoFund Me page was immediately set up for her son. The fund is up to $862,580 as of 4:45pm Eastern.

The top donor so far is Carlos Eduardo Espina, a Uruguayan-American activist living in Houston. He gave $10,000.

An active Democrat, Espina has 20 million social media followers.

Good’s ex husband said she was not an activist, and had not taken part in any kind of protest that he was aware of. He said she was a devoted Christian who took part in youth mission trips to Northern Ireland when she was younger. She loved to sing, participating in a chorus in high school and studying vocal performance in college.

Good had only moved to Minneapolis last year from Kansas City, Missouri. She had just dropped the boy off at school and was in the car with her wife. She described herself as apoet and writer and wife and mom,” with a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son from her first marriage, and a six-year-old son from her second.

Good’s alleged killer has been identified as Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent who was dragged and injured during an arrest attempt last year.

