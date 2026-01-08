CBS Evening News Throws Longtime Senior Producer Under Bus, Fires Him After Tony Dokoupil Show Continues to Risk Network’s Legacy

The three day tragedy of the CBS Evening News continues.

Reports say that last night, after the show from Dallas, CBS News fired longtime senior producer Javier Guzman.

According to the reports that appeared in British newspapers first, Guzman was accused of somehow “undermining” the broadcast.

But that seems like a false flag considering the complete chaos going on since Monday’s debacle.

On that show, wires crossed on live TV as anchor Tony Dokoupil fumbled to figure out which story was next.

Did Guzman sabotage the broadcast? Seems hard to believe a seasoned veteran would toss away his career over the start of the Bari Weiss -produced show, but I guess anything is possible. Neither CBS nor Guzman has said anything.

Meanwhile the ratings for Monday were 4.4 million viewers, which CBS has been touting as a 9% increase since the end of the short lived John Dickerson -Maurice DuBois anchor pairing.

But there was really no increase, and in fact, Norah O’Donnell’s ratings prior to the two men were at least a miliion more. We’re waiting for more numbers.

So far, with or without Guzman, CBS Evening News has turned into a bulletin board for the Trump agenda. Weiss has featured all of Trump’s ghouls this week including Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Tom Homan. Last night they ran a feature on major Trump donor Jerry Jones. Unbelievable.

Tonight, the show goes live from Minneapolis, and if ICE gets the last word on the murder of Renee Good, the reaction will be swift and painful to read about. If they had a sinkhole on West 57th St. it would be preferable at this point!