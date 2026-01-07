CBS Evening News Night 3: Tony Dokoupil Features Copter Ride with Major Trump Donor Jerry Jones, Fails to Scare Tom Homans

Last week, Tony Dokoupil announced that the CBS Evening News, under his aegis, would eschew experts and elites. They were going for the common man.

So tonight, Tony had a blunted interview with Border Secretary Tom Homans, who has trouble speaking without marbles in his mouth.

See it below. Tony gets nowhere with Homans, who won’t concede that ICE has ever been violent.

Then, Tony took a helicopter ride with wealthy Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He’s an “elite,” worth $20 billion. So much for that man on the street. Good seats for Cowboys games can run up to $1,000.

Why Jerry Jones? He’s a major Trump supporter, donating $1.1 million in 2020 and plenty more before and since then.

Very cozy, just like Dokoupil did with Hegseth, Noem, et al. Do they share a cigarette after the interview?

Things are going just great.