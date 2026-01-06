Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Pop Singer Lorde to Headline Governor’s Ball, New York Rock Concert Weekend: Shouted Free Palestine at October Concert

By Roger Friedman

Guess who’s coming to New York?

New Zealand pop star Lorde, the noted antisemite and anti Israel performer.

Lorde, 29, will headline the Governors Ball, an outdoor New York concert weekend, on Friday, June 5th.

Lorde — real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor — has just one hit, called “Royals,” from years ago.

Right from the beginning O’Connor said she was BDS — anti-Israel — and refused to tour in that country.

In October 2025, it was reported that Lorde was a signatory to the “No Music for Genocide” campaign, a movement where hundreds of artists pledge to geo-block their songs, making them inaccessible to Israeli listeners. This action led to her music being pulled from Apple Music in Israel.

During a concert in New York that same month, Lorde reportedly yelled “Free f***ing Palestine” while the stage was lit in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

The singer has signed every stupid celebrity boycott letter about Israel.

It hasn’t done her much good. Lorde’s record sales in recent years have dwindled severely. Her most recent album sold less than 100,000 copies in the US, and half of that was from streaming.

Producers of the Governors Ball have made a huge mistake booking her. But I can see from the lists of artists, the producers had trouble booking any big name artists. Look at this list. Not exactly Woodstock, or Live Aid, or even Farm Aid.

