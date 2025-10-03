Friday, October 3, 2025
Antisemitic Singer Lorde, Who Has Few Record Sales Worldwide This Year, Sees Songs Pulled from Apple in Israel

By Roger Friedman

Lorde, the New Zealand singer with one hit in twelve years, has underscored her previous antisemitism.

She’s seen her music pulled from iTunes in Israel after shouting “Free Palestine!” at a New York show.

She won’t be missed.

Lorde already said several years ago she wouldn’t do shows in Israel. This was met with a collective yawn.

Her one hit, “Royals,” came in 2013. Since then, her record sales are minimal. No one in Israel, or most countries, was clamoring for her music.

This year, according to Luminate, Lorde has had sales of just 115,1999 in downloads, CDs, and vinyl.

Adding in streaming, she has 742,581. Most of the sales from “Royals.”

How Lorde even has a US record label is a mystery. She hasn’t sold a record here in a decade.

Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor has made herself a pariah. Frankly, she should have all her music removed from iTunes ASAP.

