Monday, January 5, 2026
Sen. Mark Kelly Responds to Pete Hesgeth Trying to Demote, Censure Him and Take His Pension: I will fight this with everything I’ve got”

By Roger Friedman

Sen. Mark Kelly say he will fight former Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth “with Everything I’ve got.”

Hegseth, secretary of “War” haha wants to demote Kelly, strip him of his pension, and censure him in Congress for speaking his mind.

Kelly, a former astronaut and great patriot, also husband of Gabby Giffords, is totally in the right here.

Kelly, quite correctly, wrote this yesterday: “Trump thinks acting like Putin makes him look strong, but what he did in Venezuela has strategic implications he doesn’t understand. China could try to use it to justify going after Taiwan, or Russia could use it to justify escalation in Ukraine or even elsewhere. Trump doesn’t get that and it makes Americans and our allies and partners less safe.”

Hegseth, a self-confessed drunk, will be humiliated in the end. This is just an act of intimidation by a loud mouth bully. All Americans should support Kelly, especially MAGA since their own first amendment rights are at stake here, too.

Read Kelly’s statement below. Retweet if you support Kelly.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

