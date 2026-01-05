ICE Complains That Hilton Hotels in Minneapolis Have Cancelled Thugs’ Reservations Because They’re Anti-Immigrants: Bravo

In this dim time, a little light.
Hilton Hotels in Minneapolis have rejected the reservations made by ICE.
Kristi Noem’s cowardly thugs are whining about it, too. They went to Twitter X to complain, as if this would stir public response in their favor.
I’m suddenly proud to be a member of Hilton Honors. Keep ICE out of respectable places!
Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations? pic.twitter.com/xuoBvfcPkV
— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 5, 2026