60 Minutes: Watch Scott Pelley’s Piece on the Venezuela Invasion Reveal US Prisoners Not Rescued, Plus Sen. Mark Kelly Ask What Is Going On Here?

After several missteps at CBS, “60 Minutes” came back with arms blazing last night.

Watch Scott Pelley’s piece on Trump’s invasion. Among the revelations is that there US prisoners still in the country who were not rescued Saturday night when Trump was busy taking the Maduros.

Senator Mark Kelly asks what’s really going on here. Kelly’s presence in the piece is key especially after CBS News let Pete Hegseth run his mouth Saturday night with Tony Dokoupil.

Good work from Scott Pelley as usual.

PS What IS going on here? Maduro’s time in New York so far has looked like a vacation. He’s acting like he has theater tickets tonight.