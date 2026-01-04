Neil Diamond Sends Hugh Jackman Classic Guitar as “Song Sung Blue” Sends 8 of Famed Singer’s Hit Onto iTunes Top 100 (Videos)

Hugh Jackman just posted a terrific video to Instagram.

Famed singer songwriter Neil Diamond sent him one of his prized guitars as a gift.

Jackman plays a Diamond tribute singer in “Song Sung Blue,” a hit movie currently in theaters.

Diamond has good reason to thank Hugh and everyone involved with the movie. It’s reignited his music catalog.

Suddenly, Diamond — whose hits were in the 70s and 80s — has no less than eight singles on the iTunes top 100.

They include “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “I Am…I Said,” and “Play Me.”

(We used to joke about the lyrics to “I Am…I Said” when it came out originally. The chair line — “to no one else, not even the chair” — was a hoot on AM radio. The chair never responded!)

Neil has Parkinson’s but still managed to host a reception for the movie over the holidays at his house in Aspen for co-star Kate Hudson and her famous family. Hudson plays Claire, ther other half of the tribute duo in the film.

“Song Sung Blue” has made $25 million so far at the box office, and looks like it has “legs.”

The movie covers most of Neil’s songs but leaves out a crucial one, “Solitary Man.” I’ve forgiven director Craig Brewer for the omission.