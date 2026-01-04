Sunday, January 4, 2026
Neil Diamond Sends Hugh Jackman Classic Guitar as “Song Sung Blue” Sends 8 of Famed Singer’s Hit Onto iTunes Top 100 (Videos)

By Roger Friedman

Hugh Jackman just posted a terrific video to Instagram.

Famed singer songwriter Neil Diamond sent him one of his prized guitars as a gift.

Jackman plays a Diamond tribute singer in “Song Sung Blue,” a hit movie currently in theaters.

Diamond has good reason to thank Hugh and everyone involved with the movie. It’s reignited his music catalog.

Suddenly, Diamond — whose hits were in the 70s and 80s — has no less than eight singles on the iTunes top 100.

They include “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “I Am…I Said,” and “Play Me.”

(We used to joke about the lyrics to “I Am…I Said” when it came out originally. The chair line — “to no one else, not even the chair” — was a hoot on AM radio. The chair never responded!)

Neil has Parkinson’s but still managed to host a reception for the movie over the holidays at his house in Aspen for co-star Kate Hudson and her famous family. Hudson plays Claire, ther other half of the tribute duo in the film.

“Song Sung Blue” has made $25 million so far at the box office, and looks like it has “legs.”

The movie covers most of Neil’s songs but leaves out a crucial one, “Solitary Man.” I’ve forgiven director Craig Brewer for the omission.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

