Exclusive: “Melania” Pulled from Most Theaters, Studio Stops Reporting Box Office, As Empty Venues Give it the Boot

“Melania” is gone.

Initially there was a report that MGM/Amazon was dropping 600 theaters on top of the 700 that lost the film the week before.

But the studio stopped reporting box office on Saturday. And now, a check for theaters shows “Melania” is out of all the major cities and just playing in a few suburban locations. It’s not playing in New York or Los Angeles.

Maybe just to fool the real Melania and save face, the movie is still playing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. There are also a couple of once a day showings left in Miami.

In other words, the party is over for Brett Ratner’s infomercial. Whatever numbers were faked, even that’s done.

On Thursday, the last day of general release, “Melania” made $70,000 or $59 per theater. That brought the grand total to $15.9 million. Amazon spent $75 million on the boondoggle, and it’s all evaporated. But Jeff Bezos doesn’t care. He paid the Trumps $40 million, and got what he wanted for future business deals.

Next, “Melania” goes to Amazon Prime, where you can pay 20 bucks to see it starting soon. But wouldn’t you like eggs or milk or meat instead?