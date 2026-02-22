Wild! Trump (Or an Imitator) Called C-SPAN This Morning Using His Fake Name “John Barron” to Complain About SCOTUS

Did Donald Trump really call C-SPAN this morning using his old fake name, John Barron?
We have to hope it was a Trump imitator but it sounded like him!
Brian Allen, intrepid gadfly, caught the exchange and posted it.
C-SPAN cut him off, but LOL if this an imitator, he should get a lot of gigs!
NO WAY
“John Barron” just called @CSPAN to complain about the Supreme Court nuking Trump’s tariffs.
Yes — that John Barron.
The fake name Trump used for decades.
They cut him off mid-call.
You cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/iOPLRebnYa
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 22, 2026