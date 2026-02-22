Sunday, February 22, 2026
Wild! Trump (Or an Imitator) Called C-SPAN This Morning Using His Fake Name “John Barron” to Complain About SCOTUS

By Roger Friedman
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. Margo Martin via X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Did Donald Trump really call C-SPAN this morning using his old fake name, John Barron?

We have to hope it was a Trump imitator but it sounded like him!

Brian Allen, intrepid gadfly, caught the exchange and posted it.

C-SPAN cut him off, but LOL if this an imitator, he should get a lot of gigs!

