No “Wicked” Tonight or Any Other Broadway Shows as Blizzard Approaches, Shows Tomorrow Are Iffy at Best

There will be no “Wicked” tonight on Broadway.
The coming blizzard has knocked out the 8 show that play on Sunday night including “Wicked,” “Book of Mormon,” “And Juliet,” “Chicago,” “Oh Mary!” and “Stranger Things.”
If the blizzard is as bad as predicted, check for Monday show cancellations.
As for “Wicked,” if only there was a movie — or two — you could watch at home instead of braving the weather. Maybe someone will make them one day!
