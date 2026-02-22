Sunday, February 22, 2026
Donate
Theater

No “Wicked” Tonight or Any Other Broadway Shows as Blizzard Approaches, Shows Tomorrow Are Iffy at Best

By Roger Friedman

Share

There will be no “Wicked” tonight on Broadway.

The coming blizzard has knocked out the 8 show that play on Sunday night including “Wicked,” “Book of Mormon,” “And Juliet,” “Chicago,” “Oh Mary!” and “Stranger Things.”

If the blizzard is as bad as predicted, check for Monday show cancellations.

As for “Wicked,” if only there was a movie — or two — you could watch at home instead of braving the weather. Maybe someone will make them one day!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com