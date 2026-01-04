Critics Choice Awards Bring Surprises in Supporting as “One Battle” Actors Split to Give Jacob Elordi, Amy Madigan Unique Wins (Full List)

The biggest surprises tonight at the Critics Choice Awards were in the supporting categories.

Who would have guessed that Jacob Elordi could win for “Frankenstein”? Elordi gives a fine performance as the Monster, but he had a lot of competition.

Mostly that was from “One Battle After Another” stars Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

But it looks like the former two split the vote, giving Elordi the edge. There’s no doubt that Elordi is becoming a hot actor, but this did produce some gasps.

The same thing happened in Supporting Actress, where veteran actress Amy Madigan picked up an award for “Weapons,” a horror film. Madigan — a real actor’s actor — is 75 and hasn’t been nominated for anything since 1986. She’s one half of a beloved acting couple — her husband is Ed Harris — but she hasn’t gotten this much attention in years. Good for her!

Again, all the actresses from “One Battle After Another” may have divided and conquered the voters. Teyana Taylor was nominated, and should have won. Chase Infiniti was put in lead, although she’s really supporting. Two actresses were also nominated for Supporting in “Sentimental Value.” All of that left the door open for Madigan, who will no doubt get an Oscar nom as well.

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards were extremely well produced by the way. They ended right on time. Some of the writing was flat, especially in the TV categories. But the movie awards were top notch. Chelsea Handler was funny but not insulting, which was key to her success. Also, her words about Rob and Michele Reiner were lovely and heartfelt.

“One Battle After Another” will take the Golden Globes next Sunday in comedy. “Hamnet” should be Best Drama. They will each head to the Oscars. For Chalamet, this may be the beginning of a huge victory lap, although Leonardo Di Caprio shouldn’t be written off yet.

Chalamet, thank goodness, has dropped the orange suits and manic behavior that almost lost him everything. He pulled it together just in time. His fealty to Kylie Jenner is certainly admirable.

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

[winner] One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

BEST ACTOR

[winner] Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

BEST ACTRESS

[winner] Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benecio del Toro, One Battle After Another

[winner] Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

[winner] Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Everett Blunck, The Plague

[winner] Miles Caton, Sinners

Cary Christopher, Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet

Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl

BEST CASTING/ACTING ENSEMBLE

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

[winner] Sinners

Wicked: For Good

BEST DIRECTOR

[winner] Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jay Kelly — Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

[winner] Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Weapons — Zach Cregger

Sorry, Baby — Eva Victor

Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

[winner] One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams — Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

No Other Choice — Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee

Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro

Bugonia — Will Tracy

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

[winner] KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

BEST COMEDY

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

[winner] The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

[winner] The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Belén

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

[winner] Train Dreams

BEST EDITING

A House of Dynamite

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Perfect Neighbor

Sinners

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

[winner] Frankenstein

Hamnet

Hedda

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

[winner] Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

BEST SCORE

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

[winner] Sinners

BEST SONG

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

[winner] “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good



BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

28 Years Later

[winner] Frankenstein

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

[winner] Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Superman

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Ballerina

F1

[winner] Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

BEST SOUND

[winner] F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Warfare

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

[winner] The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

[winner] Noah Wyle, The Pitt

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

[winner] Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat

Wood Harris, Forever

Tom Pelphrey, Task

[winner] Tramell Tillman, Severance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age

Allison Janney, The Dip

lomat

[winner] Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

[winner] The Studio

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones

[winner] Seth Rogen, The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rose McIver, Ghosts

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth

[winner] Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

[winner] Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Asher Grodman, Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez, The Paper

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

[winner] Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

[winner] SNL50: The Anniversary Special

BEST LIMITED SERIES

[winner] Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

[winner] Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

[winner] Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel, The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

[winner] Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

[winner] Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Wagner Moura, Dope Thief

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Michael Peña, All Her Fault

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

[winner] Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault

Julianne Moore, Sirens

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

[winner] Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O’Brien Must Go

[winner] Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

[winner] South Park

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

[winner] Squid Game

When No One Sees Us

Leave