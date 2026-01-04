Critics Choice Awards Bring Surprises in Supporting as “One Battle” Actors Split to Give Jacob Elordi, Amy Madigan Unique Wins (Full List)

The biggest surprises tonight at the Critics Choice Awards were in the supporting categories.
Who would have guessed that Jacob Elordi could win for “Frankenstein”? Elordi gives a fine performance as the Monster, but he had a lot of competition.
Mostly that was from “One Battle After Another” stars Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.
But it looks like the former two split the vote, giving Elordi the edge. There’s no doubt that Elordi is becoming a hot actor, but this did produce some gasps.
The same thing happened in Supporting Actress, where veteran actress Amy Madigan picked up an award for “Weapons,” a horror film. Madigan — a real actor’s actor — is 75 and hasn’t been nominated for anything since 1986. She’s one half of a beloved acting couple — her husband is Ed Harris — but she hasn’t gotten this much attention in years. Good for her!
Again, all the actresses from “One Battle After Another” may have divided and conquered the voters. Teyana Taylor was nominated, and should have won. Chase Infiniti was put in lead, although she’s really supporting. Two actresses were also nominated for Supporting in “Sentimental Value.” All of that left the door open for Madigan, who will no doubt get an Oscar nom as well.
The 2026 Critics Choice Awards were extremely well produced by the way. They ended right on time. Some of the writing was flat, especially in the TV categories. But the movie awards were top notch. Chelsea Handler was funny but not insulting, which was key to her success. Also, her words about Rob and Michele Reiner were lovely and heartfelt.
“One Battle After Another” will take the Golden Globes next Sunday in comedy. “Hamnet” should be Best Drama. They will each head to the Oscars. For Chalamet, this may be the beginning of a huge victory lap, although Leonardo Di Caprio shouldn’t be written off yet.
Chalamet, thank goodness, has dropped the orange suits and manic behavior that almost lost him everything. He pulled it together just in time. His fealty to Kylie Jenner is certainly admirable.
BEST PICTURE
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
[winner] One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
BEST ACTOR
[winner] Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
BEST ACTRESS
[winner] Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benecio del Toro, One Battle After Another
[winner] Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
[winner] Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Everett Blunck, The Plague
[winner] Miles Caton, Sinners
Cary Christopher, Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
BEST CASTING/ACTING ENSEMBLE
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
[winner] Sinners
Wicked: For Good
BEST DIRECTOR
[winner] Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Jay Kelly — Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
[winner] Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Weapons — Zach Cregger
Sorry, Baby — Eva Victor
Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
[winner] One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams — Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
No Other Choice — Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee
Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro
Bugonia — Will Tracy
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
[winner] KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
BEST COMEDY
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
[winner] The Naked Gun
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
[winner] The Secret Agent
Sirāt
Belén
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
[winner] Train Dreams
BEST EDITING
A House of Dynamite
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Perfect Neighbor
Sinners
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
[winner] Frankenstein
Hamnet
Hedda
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
[winner] Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
BEST SCORE
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
[winner] Sinners
BEST SONG
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
[winner] “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
28 Years Later
[winner] Frankenstein
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
[winner] Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Superman
BEST STUNT DESIGN
Ballerina
F1
[winner] Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
BEST SOUND
[winner] F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Warfare
TV
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
[winner] The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
[winner] Noah Wyle, The Pitt
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
[winner] Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
Wood Harris, Forever
Tom Pelphrey, Task
[winner] Tramell Tillman, Severance
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
Allison Janney, The Dip
lomat
[winner] Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
[winner] The Studio
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
[winner] Seth Rogen, The Studio
Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rose McIver, Ghosts
Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
[winner] Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
[winner] Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
[winner] Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
[winner] SNL50: The Anniversary Special
BEST LIMITED SERIES
[winner] Adolescence
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
[winner] Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Deep Cover
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Summer of ’69
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
[winner] Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
[winner] Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
[winner] Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Michael Peña, All Her Fault
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
[winner] Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
Julianne Moore, Sirens
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
BEST TALK SHOW
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
[winner] Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
BEST VARIETY SERIES
Conan O’Brien Must Go
[winner] Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
[winner] South Park
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
[winner] Squid Game
When No One Sees Us