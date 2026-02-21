Saturday, February 21, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Barry Manilow Has a Hit Record But His Health is Still Precarious, Says Doctor Won’t Let Him Do Arena Shows Until Lungs Are Healed

By Roger Friedman

Share

Barry Manilow is taking the bitter with the sweet.

He has an unexpected hit with the remixed version of an old song. At 74, that’s pretty swell.

But Barry’s health remains an issue. He’s posted a message to fans on Instagram that his doctor will not let him do his big arena shows — yet. Barry is recuperating from lung cancer surgery and wants to get back in front of his fans.

Listen, he needs to heal! He says when he comes back he will COME BACK!

As for that single, “Once Before I Go,” Clive Davis got Babyface to remix it, and now Barry has a hit on what we used to call Easy Listening Radio. It’s a little schmaltzy, but you’ll see why people are singing along to it.

Speedy recovery, Barry!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com