Barry Manilow Has a Hit Record But His Health is Still Precarious, Says Doctor Won’t Let Him Do Arena Shows Until Lungs Are Healed

Barry Manilow is taking the bitter with the sweet.

He has an unexpected hit with the remixed version of an old song. At 74, that’s pretty swell.

But Barry’s health remains an issue. He’s posted a message to fans on Instagram that his doctor will not let him do his big arena shows — yet. Barry is recuperating from lung cancer surgery and wants to get back in front of his fans.

Listen, he needs to heal! He says when he comes back he will COME BACK!

As for that single, “Once Before I Go,” Clive Davis got Babyface to remix it, and now Barry has a hit on what we used to call Easy Listening Radio. It’s a little schmaltzy, but you’ll see why people are singing along to it.

Speedy recovery, Barry!