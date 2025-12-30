Exclusive: Major Kennedy Center Donor is “Taking Back Million Dollar-Plus Legacy,” Says Retired Colonel, US Army Chief of Staff (Video)

A major donor to the Kennedy Center is leaving the “circle,” the list of top donors.

This “very wealthy woman” is also taking back the $1 million legacy she planned to leave the Kennedy Center in her estate.

This is according to a TikTok post from a pretty reliable source, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson. He’s US Army (Ret.)-fmr. Chief of Staff, under US Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell.

This is all because of the Trump takeover of the Kennedy Center, and his renaming it in his own honor.

Trump has insisted that he’s raised millions from right wing benefactors. But so far there’s no proof of that. And to what end would they be donating? Ticket sales are kaput, acts are canceling shows, no Broadway shows are coming in for the next months.

Col. Wilkerson says Trump is actively destroying the Kennedy Center in his video. He’s right. He says, in actually reasonable way, that Trump is the “agency of the devil.”

I’ve left messages and emails for Col. Wilkerson, who runs a TikTok called Dialogues01.