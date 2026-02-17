CBS Stopped Stephen Colbert from Broadcasting Interview with James Talarico, Who’s Running for the Senate in Texas: HERE IT IS

Wow. CBS and the FCC wouldn’t let Stephen Colbert show his interview with James Talarico last night.

But it went out on YouTube anyway, and here it is.

Colbert told FCC Chairman Brendan Carr via his audience: “FCC you… because I think you are motivated by partisan purposes yourself, sir. Hey, you smelt it ’cause you dealt it. You are Dutch-ovening America’s airwaves.”

The interview is below, as well as Colbert’s 8 min explanation for what happened. It’s brilliant.



