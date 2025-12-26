Trump Has a Christmas Day Nervous Breakdown Over Epstein, Posts Screed The Likes of Which We’ve Never Seen Before

Support independent journalism, free from the trades and other publications that are part of the tinsel town machine.
Donald Trump had a Christmas Day breakdown over Jeffrey Epstein.
Instead of going to church, or figuring out where his youngest son was, Trump flipped out over Epstein as the noose gets tighter.Merry Christmas…to everyone who dropped Epstein like a dog? (Dogs are not popular in the Trump administration).
There will be parsing of this insane post for years to come. Trump’s name appears at least 625 times in the Epstein files. He’s accused of rape and other malfeasance. Their friendship is now well documented. Trump is screaming that he cut Epstein off when the files say the opposite: they were blood brothers, literally. There’s textual and photographic proof.
The Epstein mess is finally eating away at him.
Trump’s post:
“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so. When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam –
and had nothing to do with “TRUMP.” The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election “Reporting,” even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage. Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump”
Dec 25, 2025, 6:51 PM
