Report: Last Night’s Kennedy Center Honors Ratings May Be Lowest Ever, Half as Much as Last Year with Around 3 Million Viewers

Last night’s terrible Kennedy Center Honors was a ratings disaster.

So speculates TV expert reporter Joe Adalian.

Writing on his popular TVMoJoe X account, Adalian says:

“Last year, the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS scored its smallest audience ever (4.1M viewers) In 2022, it did 5.2M viewers Still too early for a final number, but based on early data, so-called “Trump” KenCenter Honors will be least-watched ever and may lose to HIGH POTENTIAL reruns…

“Data is wonky right now with Nielsen’s new “big data” panel. But in prelims, KenCen did just 2.65M. Even with a 25% lift, the show still finishes in the mid-3M range– well below last year. In demos, it’s even more of a massacre– currently at a 0.14, roughly HALF of 2024 show.”

The show was hosted by Donald Trump, and it was a failure on all counts. Producer Robert Deaton treated it like it was the Country Music Awards. Trump pre-taped introductions to the honorees sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office. (Sitting because he can’t stand that long.) It looked like he was between Big Macs. He was dressed in street clothes.