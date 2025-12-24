Wednesday, December 24, 2025
DOJ X Account Calls Questioner a “Dope” in Live Exchange About Possible Epstein-Nassar Letter in File Dump

By Roger Friedman

I really thought I imagined this, but it’s true.

Whoever writes the Twitter X account for the US Department of Justice responded to a public query this morning by calling another account “you dope.”

Jamie Dupree, a political gadfly, actually this exchange below with DOJ account. When he asked the DOJ account why they would release something fake — in this case, the purported letter from Jeffrey Epstein to convicted rapist Larry Nassar just before Epstein’s death — this is what transpired:

The exchange was followed by a query from congressman Thomas K Massie, who asked: “By the way, who’s controlling the DOJ X account on Christmas Eve and using words like “dope” to refer to reporters?”

Dupree, separately, responded: “A badge of honor and a great Christmas gift! The Trump Department of Justice calling me a dope.”

Who IS running the account, a drunk Jeanine Pirro?

The level of discourse under Trump is at zero.

Stay tuned…

