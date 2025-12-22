Monday, December 22, 2025
Exclusive: Sources Say Nick Reiner’s Behavior at Conan O’Brien Party Story Was So Bad Guests Now Fear Subpoenas in the Case

By Roger Friedman

Last night’s special about Rob and Michele Reiner was so well produced and moving, it’s a shame it had to air at all.

All the people interviewed were emotional and sincere. Albert Brooks certainly found it the hardest, but he soldiered on as Rob’s closest friend. Kathy Bates and Jerry O’Connell were in tears.

But the horrible reason for the special does not go away. And now I’m hearing more about Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, the one to which Rob and Michele brought their troubled son, Nick. Hours later, as we know, he brutally killed them.

Sources say Nick’s behavior at the party was not just about going up to guests and asking if they were famous. That’s been reported. I’m told he was actually threatening to them. “He was looking to pick fights, physically,” the source reports.

Nick’s threats are what caused the reported fight between him and his father, and prompted them to leave as soon as the Reiners could get him out of there.

Now, says the source, many of the guests are fearing subpoenas from Nick’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, after the arraignment on January 7th. If there is a trial, which would seem doubtful, many of the stars who had run-ins with Nick, like “SNL” star Bill Hader, could possibly testify.

What a mess…

