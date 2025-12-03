Disney Premieres James L. Brooks’s First Movie in 16 Years, “Ella McCay” Panned by Critics, Studio Giving Away Tickets

Disney-Fox remains a hilarious company.

For a long time they’ve had James L. Brooks’ first movie in 16 years, called “Ella McCay.”

Brooks is a giant in Hollywood. Oscar winner, Emmy winner, director of “Terms of Endearment,” “As Good as It Gets,” and “Broadcast News.” He also created the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, and The Simpsons among other TV series.

I’ve been asking for weeks about this movie and have gotten nowhere. Then the press was invited to a screening last night at a crappy theater on West 42nd St. Meantime, Disney-Fox quietly had a celebrity deal at the Museum of Modern Art.

Too funny. Unfortunately, there was also a nor’easter last night in New York.

(At the same time, PS, Amazon MGM had a premiere at Alice Tully Hall, of all places, for a Michelle Pfeiffer no one has ever heard of. Alice Tully Hall!)

Anyway, on Twitter, social influencers who walked the red carpet, have deluged the platform with embarrassing plugs for “Ella McCay.”

But the reviews are also rolling in and they’re not good.

Writes one:

“Saw a movie last might that is embargoed even for social media reactions. Oof. Terrible terrible terrible. It must take a special kind of genius to make something this terrible…Now that the embargo is up, the catastrophically terrible film I was talking about is ELLA MCCAY. It would be staggeringly regressive & dated in the 50s. Performances are so broad, especially from Jamie Lee Curtis, that they would be too grotesque for broadcast TV sit-coms.”

And another: “sorry to say ella mccay is one of the worst, most incomprehensible, baffling films i’ve ever had the displeasure of enduring. not a comedy, drama, or dramedy but a half-written script dug from james l. brooks’ “IDEAS” folder. feels like talking with a concussion. so, a must-see!”

And one more: “Ella McCay is baffling. Not a single character resembles or talks like an actual human being – it’s like it was written by someone who’s never had a real conversation. Incomprehensible filmmaking on every level: unfunny, overwritten, botched drama. One of the year’s worst films.”

Disney is also giving away tons of tickets in every city through various contests and promotions. We’re going to be seeing Ella on Disney Plus very soon. You’d think after the “Deliver Me from Nowhere” debacle they’d try to curry interest from the press, but that would be a big “No.”

Again, James L. Brooks is a hero. But his last film, “How Do You Know?” from 2010, was a strike out. I guess he thought he’d try for one more. But nothing sullies is remarkable legacy.