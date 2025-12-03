Angelina Jolie, Human Rights Activist, Leading A List Hollywood Group on All Expense Paid Trip to Saudi Arabia Film Fest

A bunch of Hollywood celebs are getting free trips to Saudi Arabia this week.

The occasion is the Red Sea Film Festival, another Saudi-con for people without a conscience.

The celebs don’t care about Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations, or the fact that they chopped up American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to Variety the gang includes Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, Ana de Armas, Nina Dobrev, Kirsten Dunst, Adrien Brody, Sean Baker, Queen Latifah, Michael Caine, Sigourney Weaver, Juliette Binoche.

Angelina Jolie is going, she’s Hollywood’s number 1 human rights activist.

I hope she doesn’t say the wrong thing like, ‘I played Daniel Pearl’s widow in a movie.’ We may never see her again.

Sounds like fun.

Seriously, any of them who’ve been fed the line that the Red Sea Festival is separate in some way from the Saudi royal family and the government there can also be sold elevator passes to the pyramids.

Comedians who went to the Saudi joke fest earlier this year were roundly criticized for their participation. But I’m sure Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood will happily file reports from the red sea carpet.