Watch Adam Sandler and Emily Mortimer’s Absolutely Hilarious Tribute to “Jay Kelly” Director Noah Baumbach at the Gotham Awards

By Roger Friedman
Jay Kelly. (Featured L-R) Laura Dern as Liz, George Clooney as Jay Kelly and Adam Sandler as Ron Sukenick in Jay Kelly. Cr. Peter Mountain/Netflix © 2025.

One of the highlights of last night’s Gotham Awards was the introduction to Noah Baumbach’s Directors Award.

Adam Sandler and Emily Mortimer, who star in Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” gave an absolutely hilarious toast.

Emily not only stars in the movie but co-wrote it with Baumbach. A highly celebrated actress, she’s also the wife of Alessandro Nivola and mother of Sam Nivola. She’s an MVP.

But if you’re a Sandler fan, this video is one for the ages.

Sandler — previously a hit in Baumbach’s “Meyerowitz Stories” — was nominated for Best Supporting Actor last night, and may be picking up some awards this winter for “Jay Kelly.” He gives a lovely performance opposite George Clooney and Laura Dern as Jay Kelly’s longtime devoted manager. The movie itself is A plus. It’s on Netflix any minute.

