Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Donate
Movies

NY Film Critics: Best Film “One Battle” Wins Another Prize, “K Pop Demon Hunters,” Rose Byrne, Wagner Moura Top Actors

By Roger Friedman

Share

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is turning into a juggernaut.

After winning Best Feature at the Gotham Awards last night, the clever dramedy based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel was voted Best Picture today by the New York Film Critics Circle.

I’m not so sure “One Battle” will take the National Board of Review tomorrow unless they’ve cleaned up their act. The NBR will very likely go to “Marty Supreme” and Timothee Chalamet because it’s an A24 movie. Let’s see what happens. Last year, Best Actor and Actress went to A24 releases. There’s an unholy connection between the studio and the NBR.

Best Director went to Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just An Accident.”

Best Actress went to Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Best Actor is Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent.”

Best Screenplay tapped “Marty Supreme.”

Best Supporting Actor goes to Benicio del Toro in “One Battle After Another.” I think this pretty much means del Toro is going to be the movie’s supporting actor, and not Sean Penn.

Best Supporting Actress: the great Amy Madigan, for “Weapons.” Amy has deserved an award for 40 years. Bravo!

The little known “Eephus,” a baseball story, is Best First Feature. “Eephus” is available now on amazon.com after barely being released.

Best Foreign Film: “The Secret Agent,” from Brazil, starring Wagner Moura. Great choice.

Animated Feature: “K Pop Demon Hunters,” a massive international hit that spawned a best selling soundtrack.

Non Fiction Film: “My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow,” which also won Best Doc last night at the Gotham Awards.

Best Cinematography: “Sinners”

Special Award:
Screen Slate
Museum of the Moving Image

Student Scholarships:
London Xhudo (Undergraduate, NYU)
Tan Zhiyuan (Graduate, The New School)

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com