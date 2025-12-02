NY Film Critics: Best Film “One Battle” Wins Another Prize, “K Pop Demon Hunters,” Rose Byrne, Wagner Moura Top Actors

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is turning into a juggernaut.

After winning Best Feature at the Gotham Awards last night, the clever dramedy based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel was voted Best Picture today by the New York Film Critics Circle.

I’m not so sure “One Battle” will take the National Board of Review tomorrow unless they’ve cleaned up their act. The NBR will very likely go to “Marty Supreme” and Timothee Chalamet because it’s an A24 movie. Let’s see what happens. Last year, Best Actor and Actress went to A24 releases. There’s an unholy connection between the studio and the NBR.

Best Director went to Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just An Accident.”

Best Actress went to Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Best Actor is Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent.”

Best Screenplay tapped “Marty Supreme.”

Best Supporting Actor goes to Benicio del Toro in “One Battle After Another.” I think this pretty much means del Toro is going to be the movie’s supporting actor, and not Sean Penn.

Best Supporting Actress: the great Amy Madigan, for “Weapons.” Amy has deserved an award for 40 years. Bravo!

The little known “Eephus,” a baseball story, is Best First Feature. “Eephus” is available now on amazon.com after barely being released.

Best Foreign Film: “The Secret Agent,” from Brazil, starring Wagner Moura. Great choice.

Animated Feature: “K Pop Demon Hunters,” a massive international hit that spawned a best selling soundtrack.

Non Fiction Film: “My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow,” which also won Best Doc last night at the Gotham Awards.

Best Cinematography: “Sinners”

Special Award:

Screen Slate

Museum of the Moving Image

Student Scholarships:

London Xhudo (Undergraduate, NYU)

Tan Zhiyuan (Graduate, The New School)