Olivia Nuzzi RFK Jr Book Priced to Sell But Isn’t Finding Readers: Opens on Amazon at 17,754

Olivia Nuzzi’s book is finally out.

“American Canto” is the west coast editor of Vanity Fair’s tell all about RFK Jr.

After much hoopla. The Canto is Can’t. No.

It debuts at number 17,554 on amazon.com.

“American Canto” — priced to sell at 20 bucks -‘ is doing worse than Kennedy’s wife’s book. Cheryl Hines “Unscripted” is unsold. Number 45,000.

Maybe it’s a conspiracy. That’s my theory!