Classic Classy: Paul Anka, 84, Sings His Famous Hit “My Way” on Jimmy Kimmel While Promoting HBO Documentary (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Paul Anka singing “My Way” on Jimmy Kimmel is Hollywood nirvana.

Watch him on “Jimmy Kimmel.” Anka wrote the song Frank Sinatra made famous.

Anka is the subject of a new documentary on HBO.

What a life! So many hits, and he’s managed, at 84, to keep the career going for 70 years.

Of course, the biggest surprise came after Michael Jackson died, and we learned they’d written the songs “Love Never Felt So Good” and “This Is It” together. And they were great.

Anka has had so many hits. One of his best was one he didn’t write — “The Times of Your Life.”

Long live Paul Anka. And thanks, Jimmy, that was very cool


