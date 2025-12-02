Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Books: Olivia Nuzzi Spends a Long First Day Not Selling Any Books as “American Canto” Rests at Number 12,673 on Amazon

By Roger Friedman

The whole tawdy Olivia Nuzzi story crystalized today.

Her book, “American Canto,” is a flop out of the gate. It’s resting at number 12,673 on amazon.com.

It’s far from ‘not a best seller.’ It’s dead. No one wants it. No one cares that she and Robert Kennedy Jr. carried on some kind of weird affair.

No one cares that Nuzzi’s journalistic ethics went out the window, that she was killing negative stories about Kennedy, who wanted to impregnate her, or that she might have had a tape of Donald Trump discussing his faux assassination attempt.

Then there’s Nuzzi’s ex, Ryan Lizza, who’s been publishing screeds on Substack about all of Nuzzi’s misdeeds. It’s like he’s Charles Dickens writing “Low Expectations.” She cheated on him and was financially supported by Keith Olberman from a young age. Lizza leaves out he had his own problems at The New Yorker.

These people!

The good news is that the public is yawning en masse. It’s a tempest in a northeast corridor.

The biggest problem is that Conde Hast has been played for fools by Vanity Fair’s Michael Guiducci. He hired her as west coast editor of the magazine and excerpted the book. Now he’s publishing nude drawings of her. She edited an all male cover of the Hollywood issue because all the women turned her down.

And now the book is a dud.

Good work on everyone’s part!

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s wife, former actress Cheryl Hines, also has a turkey of a book on her hands. “Unscripted” is at 37,635 on amazon. Trees were pulped for these books, folks! For nothing!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

