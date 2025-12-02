Books: Olivia Nuzzi Spends a Long First Day Not Selling Any Books as “American Canto” Rests at Number 12,673 on Amazon

The whole tawdy Olivia Nuzzi story crystalized today.

Her book, “American Canto,” is a flop out of the gate. It’s resting at number 12,673 on amazon.com.

It’s far from ‘not a best seller.’ It’s dead. No one wants it. No one cares that she and Robert Kennedy Jr. carried on some kind of weird affair.

No one cares that Nuzzi’s journalistic ethics went out the window, that she was killing negative stories about Kennedy, who wanted to impregnate her, or that she might have had a tape of Donald Trump discussing his faux assassination attempt.

Then there’s Nuzzi’s ex, Ryan Lizza, who’s been publishing screeds on Substack about all of Nuzzi’s misdeeds. It’s like he’s Charles Dickens writing “Low Expectations.” She cheated on him and was financially supported by Keith Olberman from a young age. Lizza leaves out he had his own problems at The New Yorker.

These people!

The good news is that the public is yawning en masse. It’s a tempest in a northeast corridor.

The biggest problem is that Conde Hast has been played for fools by Vanity Fair’s Michael Guiducci. He hired her as west coast editor of the magazine and excerpted the book. Now he’s publishing nude drawings of her. She edited an all male cover of the Hollywood issue because all the women turned her down.

And now the book is a dud.

Good work on everyone’s part!

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s wife, former actress Cheryl Hines, also has a turkey of a book on her hands. “Unscripted” is at 37,635 on amazon. Trees were pulped for these books, folks! For nothing!