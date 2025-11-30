Sunday, November 30, 2025
The “Wicked” Spell Wearing Off A Bit After Losing to “Zootopia 2” in Second Weekend, Still Headed to $300 Mil This Week

By Roger Friedman

“Wicked For Good” lost some steam this holiday weekend.

The “Wicked” sequel originally came in like the cyclone that blew Dorothy’s house off its foundation.

But for a second weekend, “WFG” took a beating from “Zootopia 2,” sequel to the 2016 hit.

The latter grossed $96.8 million over its first five days and beat “WFG” soundly, denying the Ozzian tale a second week at number 1. The total counting the first two days comes to $156 million. It’s breathing down the neck of the old Wizard.

“WFG” had a regular three day weekend and produced just $62.8 million.

Nevertheless, “Wicked For Good” will hit $300 million in the US on Monday or Tuesday.

Nothing else on this long weekend did more than $7 million which itself was a magic trick performed by “Now You See Me Now You Don’t.”

Nothing coming this week looks like competition for either “WFG” or “Z2” except maybe the horror film, “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.”

The next big movie won’t come for two weeks, when “Avatar: Fire and Ash” opens wide. “Marty Supreme” also get a very limited release on December 18th. A trio of wide releases come on Christmas Day including “Marty,” “Anaconda,” and “Song Sung Blue.”

But this is not the holiday release month of the old days. Even “Avatar,” now on its third iteration, can’t be counted on to save the 2025 box office. The year is going out with a whimper, not a bang, which is too bad.

One bit of hindsight: a real release for “Frankenstein,” with real marketing, would have been a boon in theaters. Alas, Netflix kept it to themselves.

