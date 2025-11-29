Sunday, November 30, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Exclusive: All Mariah Carey Wants for Christmas is to Sell Tickets to Her Las Vegas Residency — Most Nights Half-Sold At Best

By Roger Friedman

Share

Mariah Carey’s Christmas season is in trouble.

Out in Las Vegas, Mariah started a residency tonight at Caesar’s Palace.

The show runs through December 13th and features her whole holiday mishegos culminating in “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

But what Mariah really wants is fannies in the seats.

The shows are surprisingly half-sold at best. Tonight’s show is a little better because it’s opening night. But unless Caesar’s puts the show on discount, Mariah is going to be staring into the abyss beyond the orchestra section.

It’s not her fault. This is the state of Vegas these days. She’s also chosen an odd time. Kids are still in school, people are spending their money on gifts — after gas, groceries, and heating.

Maybe the word hasn’t gotten out. And knowing Mariah it’s costing more to lodge her in Vegas than the shows are taking in.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com