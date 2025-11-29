Exclusive: All Mariah Carey Wants for Christmas is to Sell Tickets to Her Las Vegas Residency — Most Nights Half-Sold At Best

Mariah Carey’s Christmas season is in trouble.

Out in Las Vegas, Mariah started a residency tonight at Caesar’s Palace.

The show runs through December 13th and features her whole holiday mishegos culminating in “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

But what Mariah really wants is fannies in the seats.

The shows are surprisingly half-sold at best. Tonight’s show is a little better because it’s opening night. But unless Caesar’s puts the show on discount, Mariah is going to be staring into the abyss beyond the orchestra section.

It’s not her fault. This is the state of Vegas these days. She’s also chosen an odd time. Kids are still in school, people are spending their money on gifts — after gas, groceries, and heating.

Maybe the word hasn’t gotten out. And knowing Mariah it’s costing more to lodge her in Vegas than the shows are taking in.