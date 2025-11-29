Saturday, November 29, 2025
Box Office: “Wicked For Good” Takes a Drubbing from “Zootopia 2” Even with $233 Million Banked, Nothing Else Matters

By Roger Friedman

In the 2025 Thanksgiving box office, you’re either a blockbuster or not much else.

“Zootopia 2” and “Wicked 2″ are all that matters, it seems.

The former is giving a drubbing to the latter as ‘Z2” is running roughshod over “W2,” which has only been out for 9 days.

The Disney animated sequel raked in $38.5 million Friday night vs. $26 million for the Oz musical dramedy.

Not to be alarmed about “Wicked for Good,” however. The second part of what now could be a 26 part series — a threat from Universal — has already achieved $233 million in the US and $303 million worldwide. So no one there is suffering.

But maybe “WFG” made its money too fast in the first few days. The slowdown is noticeable. But this is a long race through New Year’s, so we’ll see who loses momentum first.

At the other end of the spectrum, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” is tuning out at a little less than $23 million. Somewhow, this very good film just went wrong. It’s too bad for the main actors, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong. Great work.

