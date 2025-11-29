Sunday, November 30, 2025
Donate
Politics

Barron Trump Lumbers into Thanksgiving Dinner at Mar-a-Lago to “We Are the World,” Spotted for First Time in Months (Video)

By Roger Friedman

Share

Barron Trump has been spotted in public.

A lumbering, catatonic looking Barron, 19, was seen walking into Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with his parents. You can hear “We Are the World” playing in the background.

In the video Barron has a grim visage. He doesn’t wave or smile. He barely acknowledges the club’s guests taking pictures of him and his family.

Barron has not been seen since at least last April, if not before. He left studies at New York University and was said to have moved into the White House. NYU has a campus in Washington DC.

But there’s been nary a sighting of him all year, and not even a Tweet. For a man who stands at six foot nine, Barron remains otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

In the video, it looks like he’s being held hostage. His ability to blink Morse code may have been taken away from him. But something is very wrong. Barron has not been seen at any public events this year, especially ones — like NFL or MLB games — that most 19 year olds would be thrilled to attend.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com