Tales of Hollywood in the 1980s: Richard Dreyfuss’s Ex-Wife Recalls Jack Nicholson Entertaining a Female Stalker

Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss’s son, Ben, is always pretty candid on social media.

This week he offered an anecdote about his mother, Jeramie Rain, who was married to Dreyfuss from 1983 to 1995. They had three children.

But before Before she married Dreyfuss, Rain dated Jack Nicholson. Remember, this was the late 70s, early 80s. Remember: Jack had a wild reputation for being a ladies man, equal to more than his best friend, Warren Beatty.

Apparently Jeramie, now 77, reminisced with son Ben about the good old days, and he’s been kind enough to share this anecdote. As Ben says, his mother should write a book!

To paraphrase one of Jack’s movies: “It’s only Hollywood, Jeramie. It’s only Hollywood.”

After Ben posted this story, his sister Emily wrote: “What, your family didn’t overshare to this level when you were growing up? Congratulations! Fuck off! We might be slightly traumatized but we laugh a lot.”

PS Richard Dreyfuss won his Oscar for the movie “Goodbye Girl,” which would also be a good title for this story!

Ben writes:

“Want to hear a funny story about Jack Nicholson? I’m bored so I am going to tell you a funny story about Jack Nicholson. My mom is dating Jack Nicholson in the early 80s and he starts getting all these letters and phone calls from a deranged fan…

“And Jack Nicholson is weirded out by it enough that everyone is the house is told not to engage with this crank woman who keeps calling and professing her love for him. My mom doesn’t live with him but is staying over a lot so is also aware of this.

So one night my mom is over at his house and there is a knock knock at the door and there is some strange woman. Jack and my mom both quickly realize it is the crazy lady. She has come from Iowa or wherever to see him.

“She gets in the door and they’re in the living room while this nutjob is explaining her love for him or whatever and Jack Nicholson tells my mom subtly to go into the kitchen and call for help. Call someone. Call the police. Call whoever. They need to get this woman out of here

“So my mom goes into the kitchen and makes a series of phone calls to his agent and assistant. I don’t think called the police but she called lots of people to come help.

“And after about five minutes she goes back in the living room. And there is no one there. And she’s confused. She starts calling Jack Nicholson’s name (I’m saying Jack Nicholson since I don’t know him but she probably called him Jack).

“So she’s looking in all the rooms. “Jack?!” And eventually she goes upstairs and she opens the bedroom door and finds the woman on her knees giving Jack Nicholson a b****b.

“And my mom is like “what the fuck!” And starts screaming at the lady, who spits Jack Nicholson’s d*ck out of her mouth and is hurried out the door. My mom pushes out into the driveway. And Jack Nicholson is putting his pants back on trailing behind her.

“And my mom says “what is wrong with you? What the fuck is wrong with you? She’s a stalker! And also, I’m your girlfriend! I was calling for help!” And he says…”look, I mean, she offered me a blow job. I wasn’t going to say no.

“And my mom broke up with him. The end.”