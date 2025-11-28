Shocker: “Wicked For Good” Trounced by “Zootopia 2” on Thanksgiving, Sequel Defies Logic with $60 Mil in Two Days

Here’s a Thanksgiving box office shocker.

“Wicked For Good” was bested by another movie yesterday. Trounced, really.

“Zootopia 2” cleaned up with $19.2 million as parents obviously took kids by the drove. The sequel to the 2016 hit is now almost at $60 million after two days.

Meantime, “Wicked For Good,” which started with a bang, fell to just over $12 million on Thursday. It’s not like “WFG” isn’t a success. It’s already up over $200 million in just a week. But no one could have guessed that Elphaba and Glinda would lose their grip on number 1 so fast!

Fame is fleeting in Hollywood!

Meantime, the marketing for Timothee Chalamet’s “Marty Supreme” is working. Advanced sales are through the roof at AMC Lincoln Center for preview day on December 18th. There’s barely a seat left in any format at any time. Will everyone come dressed with orange ping pong balls on their heads? I hope so!