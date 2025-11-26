Box Office Tuesday: “Wicked” on Way to $200 Mil Gets Tiny Increase of 7% from Monday, “Zootopia 2” Arrives with $10 Mil

Something wicked this way goes?

After a huge start, “Wicked for Good” — down to 68% on Rotten Tomatoes — has slowed down precipitously on Monday and Tuesday.

Yesterday Jon M. Chu’s second film was up just 7% from Monday, with $15.5 million. It’s great but that’s the lowest increase on Tuesday among newer films. By contrast, “Now You See Me” was up 36%.

“Wicked” will still hit $200 mil on Thanksgiving and has a long road ahead of it. A long, yellow brick road.

“Zootopia 2” opened with $10.2 million Tuesday night and is sure to become a blockbuster over the holiday weekend.

Monday brings the Gotham Awards in New York, the beginning of awards season. This isn’t much of an Oscar predictor but it’s a good way to start meeting some of the people we’ll be seeing all winter.

Variety and others are posting Golden Globe nominations projections. They Globes — mired in controversy as usual — don’t announce until December 8th. I hope the Globes don’t sleep on Josh Safdie as Best Director for “Marty Supreme,” or Joel Edgerton for Best Actor in “Train Dreams,” a movie everyone should watch this weekend on Netflix.