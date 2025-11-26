Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office Tuesday: “Wicked” on Way to $200 Mil Gets Tiny Increase of 7% from Monday, “Zootopia 2” Arrives with $10 Mil

By Roger Friedman

Share

Something wicked this way goes?

After a huge start, “Wicked for Good” — down to 68% on Rotten Tomatoes — has slowed down precipitously on Monday and Tuesday.

Yesterday Jon M. Chu’s second film was up just 7% from Monday, with $15.5 million. It’s great but that’s the lowest increase on Tuesday among newer films. By contrast, “Now You See Me” was up 36%.

“Wicked” will still hit $200 mil on Thanksgiving and has a long road ahead of it. A long, yellow brick road.

“Zootopia 2” opened with $10.2 million Tuesday night and is sure to become a blockbuster over the holiday weekend.

Monday brings the Gotham Awards in New York, the beginning of awards season. This isn’t much of an Oscar predictor but it’s a good way to start meeting some of the people we’ll be seeing all winter.

Variety and others are posting Golden Globe nominations projections. They Globes — mired in controversy as usual — don’t announce until December 8th. I hope the Globes don’t sleep on Josh Safdie as Best Director for “Marty Supreme,” or Joel Edgerton for Best Actor in “Train Dreams,” a movie everyone should watch this weekend on Netflix.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com