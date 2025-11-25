“Rush Hour” Movie Revival Signals the Start of Donald Trump Telling Paramount’s Ellison What He Wants — And Danger for Warner Bros.

The return of “Rush Hour” with a fourth chapter is not a good sign for anyone.

It’s evidence that Donald Trump is having an influence on Paramount, now owned by his friends, the Ellisons.

“Rush Hour” was a hit trilogy. But another installment was not possible after director Brett Ratner became the target of the #METoo movement in 2017. Ratner became a pariah after six women accused him sexual misconduct. One of them sued, and Ratner settled.

But last year, Ratner surfaced as director of the $40 million Melania Trump infomercial paid for by Jeff Bezos for Amazon Studios. The connection was Arthur Sarkissian, producer of the Melania film thanks to being a close pal of Trump and an enthusiastic donor.

You see, Sarkissian is the producer of the “Rush Hour” series.

Now Sarkissian has obviously used Trump to get Ratner and “Rush Hour” back on track. Warner Bros., the original studio, didn’t want to get involved with this, so they agreed to license the new film. And who was waiting to do it? David Ellison, who bought Paramount with his father’s money. The Ellisons and Trump are thick as, pardon the expression, thieves. Hence, Paramount will now distribute “Rush Hour 4.”

Ratner probably didn’t deserve the drubbing he got in 2017, like many others who got caught up in the fervor over Harvey Weinstein. He’s a good director who can make hits. But his return via Trump and Ellison is worrisome, especially if Trump is going to be giving advice to Paramount on new movies.

This is one more reason Warner Bros. should not be sold to Paramount, which would only increase the anxiety of this situation. But this is what we’re up against now.

If they’re really going to make “Rush Hour 4,” I do hope Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker return, regardless. They and Ratner were a blockbuster bos office trio.

What’s next? It’s probably time for a remake of of Sandra Bullock’s “While You Were Sleeping.” Cast it now: Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, and Zendaya. Why not?