RFK Jr, Cheryl Hines, Olivia Nuzzi: Salacious Private Scandal Public Doesn’t Care About Results in Non-Existent Book Sales

Are you up to date with Robert Kennedy Jr’s personal life?

He’s been married to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. It’s his third marriage. His second wife committed suicide after finding his list of lovers during the time they were together. They had four children.

Hines married him anyway. Then he became a right wing conservative Trump lackey, conspiracy promoter, anti-vaxxer, and enemy of his extended family. This weekend his cousin, Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, railed against him for canceling research into the cancer that’s killing her.

Last year, New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi was revealed to have had some kind of affair with her while he was writing a piece about him. She was fired.

Since then, Hines — who has doubled down supporting RFK Jr and burned all her Hollywood bridges – has published a book called “Unscripted.” No one has bought it. “Unscripted” stands at number 23,392 on amazon’s bestseller list.

Nuzzi is publishing a book next Tuesday called “American Canto.” It’s been excerpted in Vanity Fair, where she is now West Coast Editor. The publicity surrounding the book is very salacious. Her ex-fiancee is busy tearing her down on his Substack. She’s had other affairs, it seems, including one with the much older Keith Olberman, who paid her bills for years.

The fiancee, one Ryan Lizza, fired from the New Yorker for inappropriate behavior, revealed a poem the married Kennedy sent to the love of his life. It reads:

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” Kennedy Jr., the current Secretary of Health and Human Services, wrote to Nuzzi in undated texts recounted by Lizza in a piece published on his Substack early Saturday.

“I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Don’t spill a drop.’ I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love,” Kennedy allegedly penned to Nuzzi.

You’d think all this would sell books. But “American Canto” has no advance sales. Today it’s at 13,600 on the amazon list.

Now Vanity Fair says it’s printing a nude sketch of Nuzzi in its new issue, on sale this week.

I love these people. They are all garbage. Click bait is the least of it.

Stay tuned…