“Wicked For Good” Opens to Spellbound $150 Million, Sets Record for Broadway Show Transfer to Film, Even Without Toto

By Roger Friedman

The whole box office was consumed by “Wicked for Good” this weekend.

The second part of “Wicked” brought in $150 million, setting a record for a movie based on a Broadway show. With international numbers, the total so far is $226 million, including Kansas.

Of course, this chapter was also largely based on “The Wizard of Oz,” but why quibble?

Making the Broadway show “Wicked” into two movies was a brilliant idea for Universal, which will rake in over a billion dollars for both movies combined.

Somewhere over the rainbow, L. Frank Baum is more than a little shocked. Ditto Judy Garland.

“Wicked for Good” has mixed reviews, but a very excited audience that wants to see it, over and over. Jon M. Chu’s film was literally the whole story this weekend, with ticket buyers seeing little else.

Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum all go down in history with this one. They may even be looking at some awards this winter. They also have the number 1 soundtrack on Amazon and iTunes. No matter what they do now, “Wicked for Good” will be their calling cards.

PS Erivo has a book on that best seller list as well!

And all of this without Toto. His agent must have barked up the wrong tree.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

