Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” Filmmakers Gamble on Merch for Movie Few Have Seen, One Hoodie Going for $1,075 on ebay

Few people have seen “Marty Supreme.”

I saw the Josh Safdie directed film at its one New York Film Festival screening last month.

This week, more press will see the movie, starring Timothee Chalamet, before its Christmas Day opening. Reviews are embargoed until December 1st.

And yet, merchandise for “Marty Supreme” has been unleashed as if they were Gucci gold. The marketing to make “Marty Supreme” something cool is already out of control.

This past week, a pop up store appeared in Soho, selling jackets, t shirts, and key chains. Everything sold out in minutes. Now it’s hitting ebay for 1000% markups.

Literally. A hoodie is on ebay with the seller asking for $1,075. This is for a movie, again, almost no one has seen.

What if they don’t like it? What if it’s not a hit? ebay is filled with opportunities to buy it all now and hope it all works out.

Because studio A24 and designed Don Nahmias have circulated the stuff to celebrities — including Chalamet’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall — it’s all going viral. (This is ironic since the Jenners are considered a big negative in Chalamet’s quest for an Oscar or to be taken seriously in the film world.)

You can buy something called a “Kendall Jenner Marty Supreme Jacket” on ebay right now for $150. It probably costs $10 to produce in China although it reads “Made in America” on the back.

And PS, who’s getting the money from all of this? The star? The designer? The studio? Also, how long before we see the merch on members of the Golden Globes, or their ebay accounts?

All of this, of course, was planned some time ago. This is no surprise to the planners. How will it all work out? Stay tuned…