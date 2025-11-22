Saturday, November 22, 2025
“Wicked for Good” Scores $68 Million Opening, Heads to $151 Million Weekend, Soundtrack Number 1 on iTunes

By Roger Friedman

It’s a “Wicked” world.

“Wicked For Good,” the sequel to last year’s “Wicked,” scored a total of $68 million between Thursday previews and Friday’s opening night.

The Jon M. Chu movie is headed to a $151 million opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of any Broadway musical turned into a film.

The soundtrack for “Wicked for Good” is number 1 on iTunes, and there are four singles on the singles chart. The original “Wicked” soundtrack is in the top 10 as well.

The marketing for “Wicked for Good” has been insane. The cast has been everywhere all at once around the world. It’s obviously all paid off well for Universal Pictures.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s big finale…

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

