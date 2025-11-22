“Wicked for Good” Scores $68 Million Opening, Heads to $151 Million Weekend, Soundtrack Number 1 on iTunes

It’s a “Wicked” world.

“Wicked For Good,” the sequel to last year’s “Wicked,” scored a total of $68 million between Thursday previews and Friday’s opening night.

The Jon M. Chu movie is headed to a $151 million opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of any Broadway musical turned into a film.

The soundtrack for “Wicked for Good” is number 1 on iTunes, and there are four singles on the singles chart. The original “Wicked” soundtrack is in the top 10 as well.

The marketing for “Wicked for Good” has been insane. The cast has been everywhere all at once around the world. It’s obviously all paid off well for Universal Pictures.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s big finale…