Fugees Rapper Star Pras Michel Going to Jail for 14 Years for Conspiracy and Illegal Foreign Lobbying

Pras, one of the trio that makes the Fugees, is going to jail.

For 14 years.

Pras Michel, Wyclef Jean, and Lauryn Hill comprise the hit rap group, the Fugees. Their hits include the famous remake of “Killing Me Softly with His Song.” Pras had his own massive hit with “Ghetto Supastar,” a remake of “Islands in the Stream” written by Barry Gibb.

But Pras now faces a long stretch in jail after a judge sentenced him for conspiracy and illegal foreign lobbying charges.

What a shame. This is a tragic story of a rise and fall.

According to a report:

“His legal troubles stem from a list of allegations that have been building for years. Back in April 2023, Pras was convicted on ten separate counts, including accusations that he interfered with campaign finance laws during Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential run. Prosecutors also claimed he attempted to influence the Trump administration in 2017, painting a picture of a complex network of foreign connections and political maneuvering that ultimately unraveled in court.”

