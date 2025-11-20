Box Office: “Wicked: For Good” Sells Out Most Manhattan Shows for Previews Tonight Despite Meh Reviews: The Fans Are Coming

Quick look around Manhattan theaters:

“Wicked For Good” has sold out most of its shows in the city.

At Lincoln Plaza, generally the bellwether, all the IMAX, Dolby, and Standard Seating is gone.

There are a few ducats around. The Times Square theaters will be pretty full, too.

Previews begin this afternoon, which is prime time for after school. But the solid sell outs go through prime time hours, too, tonight.

But that’s New York, not the suburbs, where there’s plenty of blue on the map everywhere. So it’s unclear if “Wicked for Good” will just be a phenom in mediacentric areas, or if the spell will spread beyond Oz to the hinterlands.

What’s absolutely true is that there are dozens of showings everywhere. Theater operators have turned over all the real estate they have to accommodate the “Wicked” fans and are hoping for a high turnout.

Meanwhile, all insiders will be watching and waiting for a Cinemascore and other audience reactions at the end of each screening. Tomorrow will be quite the day in movie reporting.