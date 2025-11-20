Thursday, November 20, 2025
Donate
BusinessMoviesUncategorized

Box Office: “Wicked: For Good” Sells Out Most Manhattan Shows for Previews Tonight Despite Meh Reviews: The Fans Are Coming

By Roger Friedman

Share

Quick look around Manhattan theaters:

“Wicked For Good” has sold out most of its shows in the city.

At Lincoln Plaza, generally the bellwether, all the IMAX, Dolby, and Standard Seating is gone.

There are a few ducats around. The Times Square theaters will be pretty full, too.

Previews begin this afternoon, which is prime time for after school. But the solid sell outs go through prime time hours, too, tonight.

But that’s New York, not the suburbs, where there’s plenty of blue on the map everywhere. So it’s unclear if “Wicked for Good” will just be a phenom in mediacentric areas, or if the spell will spread beyond Oz to the hinterlands.

What’s absolutely true is that there are dozens of showings everywhere. Theater operators have turned over all the real estate they have to accommodate the “Wicked” fans and are hoping for a high turnout.

Meanwhile, all insiders will be watching and waiting for a Cinemascore and other audience reactions at the end of each screening. Tomorrow will be quite the day in movie reporting.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com